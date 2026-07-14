Digital Health

How Telstra’s outage affected health care, beyond triple zero

Emergency call failures made headlines, but experts say the outage likely affected healthcare in far more ways than Australians realise

Centaine SnoswellJuly 14, 2026
0 4 minutes read
"South Australia, Australia - 12th, May 2012 : Australian Telstra public phone in the outback town of Olary with a solar panel, some areas of Australia mobile phones have no signal."
Picture: iStock/bloodstone

The fallout from Telstra’s national network outage on Wednesday was widespread, stalling trains and electronic payments, and preventing emergency calls to Triple Zero connecting. The company conducted more than 600 welfare checks on people unable to contact the emergency hotline, with seven people needing assistance.

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