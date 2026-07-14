Digital Health
How Telstra’s outage affected health care, beyond triple zero
Emergency call failures made headlines, but experts say the outage likely affected healthcare in far more ways than Australians realise
The fallout from Telstra’s national network outage on Wednesday was widespread, stalling trains and electronic payments, and preventing emergency calls to Triple Zero connecting. The company conducted more than 600 welfare checks on people unable to contact the emergency hotline, with seven people needing assistance.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.