Industry & Reform

Nurses and midwives at Parliament House to demand Medicare reform

The industry leaders are urging the federal government to implement the findings of the 2024 Scope of Practice review

Stefanie SchultzJune 30, 2026
0 3 minutes read
ACN cheif Kathryn Zeitz. Picture: Supplied.

More than 20 nursing and midwifery organisations have gathered at Parliament House today to demonstrate how Australia’s largest health workforce could play a far greater role in strengthening primary care, if long‑awaited Medicare reforms are implemented.

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