Clinical Practice

Better patient nurse relationships can transform mental health care

Patients especially value feeling heard, understanding what is happening to them and, above all, having a say in decisions about their treatment

Antonio R. Moreno Poyato and Sara Sanchez-BalcellsJune 2, 2026
0 4 minutes read
A structured space for conversation and collaboration significantly reduces negative experiences associated with hospitalisation. Picture: iStock/Courtney Hale.

Being admitted to a mental health unit can be one of the most vulnerable moments in a person’s life. They often arrive in the midst of a crisis, and are fearful, confused and anxious. But in these situations, one thing can profoundly affect their experience: the relationship established with the nurses who attend them, especially in the first days.

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