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Healthcare workers on minimum wage get 4.75 per cent pay boost

The Fair Work Commission’s ruling will increase weekly pay to just over $1000 for around 2.8 million workers, or roughly 20 per cent of the workforce

Stefanie Schultz and NCA NewswireJune 9, 2026
0 3 minutes read
ANMF federal secretary Annie Butler said the rise is a step in the right direction for workers. Picture: NCA Newswire/Rob Leeson.

Millions of Australian workers will receive a 4.75 per cent pay rise from July 1, after the Fair Work Commission (FWC) handed down its annual wage review.

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