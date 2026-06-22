Home/Workforce/Wages/Minimum wage rise a win for health workers WagesWorkforce Healthcare workers on minimum wage get 4.75 per cent pay boost The Fair Work Commission’s ruling will increase weekly pay to just over $1000 for around 2.8 million workers, or roughly 20 per cent of the workforce Stefanie Schultz and NCA NewswireJune 9, 20260 3 minutes read ANMF federal secretary Annie Butler said the rise is a step in the right direction for workers. Picture: NCA Newswire/Rob Leeson. Millions of Australian workers will receive a 4.75 per cent pay rise from July 1, after the Fair Work Commission (FWC) handed down its annual wage review. Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: subscribe now | forgot password? Remember Me TagsAged Care anmf award wages cost of living employment essential workers Fair Work Commission frontline workers FWC healthcare inflation minimum wage nurses wage rise wages workforce