Home/Workforce/Wages/Nurse, midwife wages under review WagesWorkforce Landmark nurses and midwives Work Value Case heard by FWC The case argues that wages have been shaped by outdated assumptions about “innate” female qualities rather than recognised professional skills Stefanie SchultzJune 16, 20260 2 minutes read Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nadir Kinani The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation’s (ANMF) landmark Work Value Case with the Fair Work Commission (FWC) enters its final day in Melbourne today. Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: subscribe now | forgot password? Remember Me Tagsanmf assistants in nursing award wages Fair Work Commission gender pay equity health workforce healthcare sector Industrial Relations midwives nurses nursing nursing unions wage increases wages work value case