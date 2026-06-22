WagesWorkforce

Landmark nurses and midwives Work Value Case heard by FWC

The case argues that wages have been shaped by outdated assumptions about “innate” female qualities rather than recognised professional skills

Stefanie SchultzJune 16, 2026
0 2 minutes read
Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nadir Kinani

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation’s (ANMF) landmark Work Value Case with the Fair Work Commission (FWC) enters its final day in Melbourne today.

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