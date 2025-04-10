Bite-sized learning offers big solutions for understanding Changed Behaviour

What's in your toolkit?

Dementia Training Australia (DTA) has a suite of innovative, best-practice training solutions created specifically for the workforce that supports people living with dementia.

The Changed Behaviour Toolkit has been designed to make learning more accessible and engaging in time-poor care settings. The toolkit is a part of a wider suite of learning options DTA offers on the important topic of Changed Behaviour.

Combining animations, videoed role-plays and interactive activities, the toolkit topics have been specifically designed to be delivered in 15 to 20-minute chunks during staff huddles, handovers, or as part of longer meetings. Another significant advantage is that they can be delivered in any order, as part of a series, or in a one-off session.

The Changed Behaviour Toolkit has been developed by DTA’s Queensland University of Technology (QUT) team, led by DTA Director, Associate Professor Margaret MacAndrew.

Professor MacAndrew said the resource is a direct response to requests from health professionals for education solutions that combine brief, ‘bite-sized’ training sessions in time-poor environments with practical approaches to the changed behaviour expressed by people living with dementia in their care.

“Unlike longer training sessions, ‘micro-learning’ approaches like this use quick reads, short videos and other engagement strategies to capture attention and drive retention of the information,” said Professor MacAndrew.

“To be effective, the product must reflect a highly creative pedagogical approach and a best practice knowledge of the subject and the evidence.

“Our team collaborated on the toolkit from the concept development and creation of storylines, right through pre-production, filming, acting, production, user testing and the product launch,” Professor MacAndrew said.

Purpose-designed, user-tested

Time is often the biggest enemy for busy RNs and clinical leads in contemporary care settings, and many traditional forms of education and training are not practical options.

“We developed this toolkit approach in consultation with health professionals and user groups, including role-playing the many scenarios, to ensure that it meets their actual needs, in their real day-to-day contexts, while also being interesting and engaging,” Professor MacAndrew said.

The Toolkit covers a variety of topics. They are:

Changed Behaviour – basics

Understanding aggression and agitation and accumulated stress

Understanding aggression and agitation with the ABC approach

Communicate well

Respond safely to a critical situation: The AID Approach

Pain and Changed Behaviour

Meaningful engagement

The toolkit’s suggested follow-up activities aim to help consolidate learning and promote real practice change.

“The learning and training ‘tools’ in this toolkit focus on best-practice approaches with an emphasis on the person behind the behaviour, as well as specific changed behaviour."

“It is a breakthrough option for many individuals and organisations, and we are quite excited about seeing the results,” she said.

“I’ve always struggled to find good, person-centred videos like this, especially Australian ones! I love that they are short but really demonstrate the importance of understanding what is happening for someone, and how staff can make a positive impact. The facilitator guide is easy to follow and can easily be delivered during handover.” Trainer (RAC)

Find out more about the Changed Behaviour Toolkit here.

DTA also offers a range of training options that focus on the Changed Behaviour topic including online courses, workshops, further resources, and an in-depth consultancy program. Explore learning options here.