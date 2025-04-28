Nursing, adventure and community: Why locum life with Rural LAP is the ultimate career move

For Meg McIlwain, joining the Rural Locum Assistance Program (Rural LAP) wasn’t just a career shift, it was a lifestyle transformation.

“One of the best decisions I've made in my nursing career,” Meg says, reflecting on her two-and-a-half-years as a locum nurse. “Being a locum has allowed me to combine my love for aged care and nursing with my passion for travel.”

With the support of Rural LAP, Meg has journeyed through some of Australia’s most picturesque regions, from South Australia’s sweeping landscapes to Victoria’s character-filled country towns. Each placement has offered a fresh perspective, not just professionally, but personally, too.

“Every placement brings something new. I’ve experienced wonderful teams and welcoming communities. A placement I particularly loved was Saint Arnaud [in the Wimmera region of Victoria], where I covered multiple roles. The staff were so supportive and made me feel right at home.”

For Meg, it’s the connections, the camaraderie of each facility, the warmth of local communities and the unexpected joy found in exploring weekend markets, new cuisines and winding country roads that make locum work worth it.

But locum work isn’t all scenic drives and friendly faces. It demands adaptability, quick thinking and a readiness to step into new environments. “You need to be able to hit the ground running” Meg admits. “But if you embrace change and love discovering new places, it’s absolutely worth it.”

One of the biggest perks? Rural LAP manages all your travel and accommodation, making transitions between each placement and your home base smooth and stress-free. That means more time focusing on what matters, providing exceptional care, learning new skills and enjoying the journey.

Meg’s advice to other nurses considering the locum lifestyle is simple:

“If you can handle constant change, go for it! It’s the perfect way to see the country, grow professionally and save yourself from needing a caravan when you retire – because you’re already travelling now!”

Ready to take your nursing career on the road?

Whether you're looking for a sea change, career growth, or a chance to make a difference in rural and remote communities, Rural LAP offers the flexibility, support and adventure you’ve been waiting for.

Learn more or apply today.