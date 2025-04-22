Multigate CubeWare®2.0: Better for you. Better for the Planet.

Introducing the latest evolution in our Hollowware range.

As hospitals and healthcare facilities evolve, so does the need for medical consumables that optimise efficiency, enhance performance, and reduce environmental impact. Our original CubeWareTM range is widely accepted and used in hospitals across Australia and New Zealand. CubeWare®2.0 is Multigate’s latest innovation in hollowware. This next generation product introduces an optimised design, improved usability, and a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

Optimised for Performance

CubeWare®2.0 is more than just an incremental update. It is a redesign focused on enhancing operational efficiency in clinical settings. CubeWare®2.0’s rectilinear design reduces table space by up to 30%1, therefore providing more room on instrument tables and within storage areas, creating available workspace, and enabling healthcare professionals to perform at their best.

Structural improvements include step graduations, which provide added strength and ensure durability, allowing the containers to withstand demanding hospital conditions. These graduations also clearly indicate fluid volume during procedures.

The rounded corners of CubeWare®2.0 have nesting hooks to assist in the separation of stacked trays, streamlining preparation and reducing handling time.

Expanded Range for Greater Flexibility

Our CubeWare®2.0 range offers new hollowware configurations and sizes, giving you more choice and flexibility over how you set up your table space and more options to use smaller sized variants where practical, to reduce your environmental impact.

CubeWare®2.0: the secret behind PrecisionPack’s shape and size

PrecisionPack®, with its colour coded labels, is the most advanced pack system on the market. Our space saving CubeWare®2.0 can reduce the bulk of packs by up to 47%2, returning precious space to storeroom shelves. In conjunction with more efficient packing methodology, CubeWare®2.0 also improves the shape and stability of packs so they can be stacked with more confidence.

A Major Step Forward in Sustainability

Sustainability is at the core of CubeWare®2.0’s development. The latest design uses up to 42% less plastic than our first generation CubeWare® hollowware3. Additionally, improvements in manufacturing processes have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by up to 46%4, significantly reducing CubeWare®2.0’s environmental footprint5. Cradle-to-grave water usage has also been reduced by up 55%6.

CubeWare®2.0 holloware is made from 100% polypropylene (PP), a recyclable and common plastic used in hospital products. This means that CubeWare®2.0 holloware is 100% recyclable if your hospital has agreements and procedures in place to effectively collect and process these items.

All CubeWare®2.0 holloware is supplied Climate Neutral. When you purchase CubeWare®2.0 hollowware, you are helping to support approved, registered projects to create additional resources to combat climate change7.

A Future Focused Solution

CubeWare®2.0 is a prime example of how healthcare solutions can merge cutting-edge design improvements with sustainability goals, addressing both clinical and environmental challenges in one comprehensive package.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities adopting CubeWare®2.0 are not only investing in a superior product but are also taking a proactive step towards a more sustainable future.

For more information on CubeWare®2.0 and its benefits, download our brochure here or get our BDM to contact you.

Disclaimers

1.Based on internal test which compared the area taken up of an equivalent range of Multigate traditional vs CubeWare®2.0 hollowware. 2. Based on internal testing which compared a custom procedure pack containing traditional hollowware vs same pack with CubeWare® hollowware.3.Based on difference in weight between equivalent sized gallipots. 4. Based on difference in cradle-to-grave greenhouse gas emissions between equivalent sized gallipots with EOL = recycling. 5. Based on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) modelling data provided by Lifecycles. 6. Based on difference in cradle-to-grave water usage between equivalent sized gallipots with EOL = recycling. 7. Multigate only purchases carbon credits via Carbon Neutral in approved, registered projects which have been independently assessed and verified as creating additional resources that help combat climate change using avoidance or sequestration means.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION • Multigate use 3rd party specialists to help us measure our impact, guide our environmental stewardship projects, and validate our carbon neutrality programs. • Multigate is committed to providing customers with as accurate, up-to-date Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) information on our products as possible so they can make better informed purchasing decisions. The LCA modelling tool used to calculate cradle-to-grave greenhouse gas (GHG) emission figures was created by Lifecycles (www.lifecycles.com.au) for Multigate. The LCA figures were generated in February 2025 based on Australian product, utilising a combination of tailored and the latest external LCA database information (EcoInvent V3.9 and AusLCI used), product data and other information available to us at the time. NZ LCA data may vary slightly. • Our LCA figures are not comparable with other LCA figures unless they were created by Lifecycles using the same methodology, database reference source and version, assumptions etc. to ensure consistency in modelling approach and reported results. IP Protected Product Intellectual Property rights such as patents, patent applications, registered designs, trademarks, etc. apply to this product group. See website for details.