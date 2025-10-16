Home/Clinical Practice/Midwifery/NT maternity crisis laid bare at forum MidwiferyNews Territorians raise voices on maternity care crisis in Darwin Families and healthcare workers in Darwin say the current maternity care system is costing young lives and options are disappearing NCA NewswireOctober 14, 20250 3 minutes read The maternity ward at Darwin Private Hospital closed this year. Picture: Supplied/DPH. Territorian families and healthcare workers have continued to express concern over government maternity care facilities as private sector options appear to be disappearing. Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: subscribe now | forgot password? Remember Me Tagsbirth healthcare maternity midwife midwifery Northern territory Northern Territory Department of Health NT nurses nursing pregnancy