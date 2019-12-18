Don't Miss
Home | Industry & Reform | Protecting healthcare workers from violent attacks

Protecting healthcare workers from violent attacks

By: Alan Stocker in Industry & Reform, Top Stories December 18, 2019 0

According to the World Health Organization, between eight and 38 per cent of healthcare workers suffer physical violence at some point in their careers and many more are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression.1 An Australian study of 9,951 doctors across all professions and stages of training revealed that 70.6 per cent reported experiencing verbal or written aggression and 32.3 per cent experienced physical aggression in their previous 12 months of practice.2

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.