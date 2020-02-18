This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows medical staff members treating a patient infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT
Australia’s response to coronavirus putting people at risk: RACGP President
By: Conor Burke
February 18, 2020
Australia’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been criticised by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP). Its president, Dr Harry Nespolon, said the lack of government planning is “risking people’s health”.
