Don't Miss
Home | Radio+TV | News | Australia’s response to coronavirus putting people at risk: RACGP President
This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows medical staff members treating a patient infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Australia’s response to coronavirus putting people at risk: RACGP President

By: Conor Burke in News, Top Stories, Workforce February 18, 2020 0

Australia’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been criticised by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP). Its president, Dr Harry Nespolon, said the lack of government planning is “risking people’s health”.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.