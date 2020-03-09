CDU takes on nurse-led visiting program for Indigenous mums, infants

Last year marked a decade that the Australian Nurse-Family Partnership Program (ANFPP) was launched on the lands of the Arrernte people. A health initiative of the Australian government funded as part of the Closing the Gap Strategy, it aims to empower and inform first-time, low-income Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander mothers, while boosting outcomes for their children through a registered nurse-led visiting program, which provides culturally appropriate assistance and support from pregnancy through to toddlerhood.