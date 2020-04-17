Don't Miss
Home | Top Stories | Ventilation hoods for ICU beds to protect healthcare workers
Image: Penny Stephens/University of Melbourne

Ventilation hoods for ICU beds to protect healthcare workers

By: Kate Prendergast in Top Stories, Workforce April 17, 2020 0

We might be able to see it, but whenever we speak or cough or hiccup, we expel a kind of ‘mouth rain’ – a shower of tiny droplets that is thought to travel at least 1.5 metres. It is through these droplets that coronavirus spreads. Nurses, surrounded by a mist of potentially infected air and often without adequate PPE protection, are particularly vulnerable to cross-contamination. In countries like Spain, infection rates of healthcare workers are as high as 15 per cent.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.