What older Aussies need, deserve and expect should drive reform: LASA

It has been over a week since the federal government released the final report from the aged care royal commission and, with the government not set to announce its full response until the May budget, the sector has had time to slowly digest the 148 recommendations handed down.

Leading Aged Services Australia chief executive Sean Rooney joins Nursing Review to tell us his initial thoughts.

We discuss the commissioner's two proposals for the governance of the sector, the home care waitlist, financial transparency and the Australian Aged Care Collaboration.