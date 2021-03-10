Don't Miss
Home | Aged Care Royal Commission | What older Aussies need, deserve and expect should drive reform: LASA

What older Aussies need, deserve and expect should drive reform: LASA

By: Conor Burke in Aged Care Royal Commission, Podcasts, Top Stories March 10, 2021 0

It has been over a week since the federal government released the final report from the aged care royal commission and, with the government not set to announce its full response until the May budget, the sector has had time to slowly digest the 148 recommendations handed down.

Leading Aged Services Australia chief executive Sean Rooney joins Nursing Review to tell us his initial thoughts.

We discuss the commissioner's two proposals for the governance of the sector, the home care waitlist, financial transparency and the Australian Aged Care Collaboration.

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.