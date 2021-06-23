NSW budget boosts pay for nurses and paramedics, but ignores calls for mandated staff ratios

Nurses and paramedics will receive a 2.5 per cent annual wage increase as part of the NSW state budget announced on Tuesday. The new policy marks a reversal of last year’s controversial decision to cut pay for public sector employees.

Healthcare advocates welcome the changes, however, they claim they fail to address the issue of understaffing in public hospitals.

“The money is not the be all or end all. It’s really about getting the staffing right,” said general secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Brett Holmes.

“Our health system is currently in crisis. There aren’t enough staff and there aren’t enough beds available.”

In the delivery of his fifth budget, NSW treasurer Dominic Perrotet handed down a $120 billion-dollar investment in public health over the next four years. Most of which is directed towards COVID-19 recovery.

According to the treasurer, "almost 1,800 nurses, midwives, doctors and allied health staff" will be employed this year.

Prior to the speech, nurses and midwives rallied outside NSW parliament house to demand mandatory staffing ratios. Holmes says that as of Tuesday, the state government has rejected attempts to negotiate.

Nurses and midwives have taken the fight for nurse-to-patient ratios to NSW Parliament on the morning of the state budget!



Will our politicians listen to trusted health professionals and deliver the staffing our communities deserve? #nswpol pic.twitter.com/yCvGGrTRq0 — NSW Nurses & Midwives (@nswnma) June 21, 2021

Latest reports show that wait times in emergency departments in NSW are currently at an all-time high.

“We’ve now got corridor nursing occurring. Beds pushed into corridors, outside of wards. It’s something we’ve seen in emergency departments before,” Holmes continued.

“It’s a dire situation when we are seeing decisions being made to nurse people in corridors without oxygen, without suction and without proper monitoring.”

“It’s a recipe for disaster.”