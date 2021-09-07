NSW Health authorities flagged the Central Coast as an area of concern during today’s press conference. Source: NewsCorp Australia)
Nurses ‘holding their breath’ as virus spreads to NSW regions
By: Eleanor Campbell
in COVID-19, News, Top Stories
September 7, 2021
Nurses in regional NSW fear that ongoing staff shortages and daily changes in exposure sites will leave them overwhelmed in the coming weeks, advocates have told Nursing Review.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login