Don't Miss
Home | COVID-19 | Nurses ‘holding their breath’ as virus spreads to NSW regions
NSW Health authorities flagged the Central Coast as an area of concern during today’s press conference. Source: NewsCorp Australia)

Nurses ‘holding their breath’ as virus spreads to NSW regions

By: Eleanor Campbell in COVID-19, News, Top Stories September 7, 2021 0

Nurses in regional NSW fear that ongoing staff shortages and daily changes in exposure sites will leave them overwhelmed in the coming weeks, advocates have told Nursing Review.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.