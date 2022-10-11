Three inquiries were made into the case whether a man in WA morgue might have been alive when placed in a body bag. Picture: Gary Merrin / News Limited.
Hospital denies man was alive when put in body bag and taken to morgue
By: NCA NewsWire
News
October 11, 2022
A 55-year-old palliative care patient may have been alive when he was put in a body bag and taken to a morgue, with the shocking case now referred to the state coroner and two other inquiries.
