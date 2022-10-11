Don't Miss
Home | Radio+TV | News | Hospital denies man was alive when put in body bag and taken to morgue
Three inquiries were made into the case whether a man in WA morgue might have been alive when placed in a body bag. Picture: Gary Merrin / News Limited.

Hospital denies man was alive when put in body bag and taken to morgue

By: NCA NewsWire in News, Top Stories October 11, 2022 0

A 55-year-old palliative care patient may have been alive when he was put in a body bag and taken to a morgue, with the shocking case now referred to the state coroner and two other inquiries.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.