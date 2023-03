The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association General Secretary, Shaye Candish, with members of NSWNMA, on Wednesday, confirming it is filing a major prosecution case in the Supreme Court against the state of NSW for systemic and repeated breaches of the Public Health System. Picture: Tim Hunter/News Corp Australia.

Nurses sue state government over loss of 100,000 care hours Nurses and midwives across NSW are filing a major case in the Supreme Court over claims patients are missing out on more than 100,000 hours of care in public hospitals. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

