NSWNMA general secretary, Shaye Candish, and assistant general secretary, Michael Whaites, with members of NSWNMA on March 16. Picture: Tim Hunter/News Corp Australia.
Nursing union case against state govt ‘last resort’ to address understaffing
By: Elise Hartevelt
Top Stories, Workforce
March 21, 2023
The NSW nurses and midwives union says its legal action against the state government was a 'last resort' to address allegations of widespread understaffing and mistreatment in public hospitals.
