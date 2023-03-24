The busy life of Australia’s only endometriosis nurse: podcast

Working as Australia's first and only endometriosis nurse means Nikki Campbell's hands are always full – but she wouldn't have it any other way.

Endometriosis is a condition when tissue similar to the lining of your womb grows outside the uterus, which can lead to pain, bleeding in-between periods, digestive issues and infertility.

The condition is estimated to affect one in nine women assigned female at birth in Australia.

As Endometriosis Awareness Month nears its end, Nursing Review spoke with nurse coordinator Nikki, who works at the Julia Argyrou Endometriosis Centre in Epworth, Victoria.

"Every day, I receive emails from people who are desperately looking for support," she said.

"We desperately need more people and resources so we can help everyone impacted by the condition."

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it would open 20 endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics across all of Australia's states and territories as part of its $58.3m election promise.

NSW will gain six clinics, including three in Sydney's suburbs: Hunter Hill, Leichhardt and Mittagong.

Tune into Nursing Review's conversation with Nikki about how she helps manage the symptoms of people with endometriosis and navigate barriers they face in accessing healthcare services.