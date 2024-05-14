Endo nurses to be delivered to regional, rural and remote communities

Don't Miss
Specially trained endometriosis nurses will help shorten the diagnosis process and help women suffering from the disease.

By: NCA NewsWire and Arshmah Jamal in Clinical Practice, Top Stories May 14, 2024 0

One hundred endometriosis nurses will be specially trained and stationed in regional, rural and remote parts of the country to help improve the outcomes for the hundreds of thousands of Australians with the chronic disease.

