Specially trained endometriosis nurses will help shorten the diagnosis process and help women suffering from the disease.
Endo nurses to be delivered to regional, rural and remote communities
By: NCA NewsWire and Arshmah Jamal
in Clinical Practice, Top Stories
May 14, 2024
One hundred endometriosis nurses will be specially trained and stationed in regional, rural and remote parts of the country to help improve the outcomes for the hundreds of thousands of Australians with the chronic disease.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Membership Login