Free and confidential peer support for all health care professionals from Hand-n-Hand

In our busy lives, prioritising our health and wellbeing can be a challenge, however, doing so helps us live happier, healthier lives.

Normally we can manage the daily pressures at work but there are going to be times when the workplace can become overwhelming, placing additional stress on us all. Having someone to talk to who understands the professional challenges can help ease the burden.

Hand-n-Hand provides free confidential and independent peer support for everyone who works in health or aged care, is a student, or works in administration or support services across Australia and New Zealand. We link participants with trained facilitators who are their peers

Peer support fosters a supportive environment where workers can share experiences, receive emotional assistance, and exchange practical advice in a trust-based environment.

Hand-n-hand peer support facilitators come from a diversity of professions, career stages and training levels. They all have training in peer support and the focus is on helping others to overcome the challenging aspects of their profession.

A participant can choose from one-on-one support or to join a peer support group with others from a similar field or level of experience. This way participants may gain new perspectives and coping strategies to help them handle professional challenges with greater empathy and patience.

Peer support through Hand-n-Hand does not involve any medical or psychiatric treatment.

Hand-n-Hand is unique because it is a pre-clinical mental health intervention that helps prevent mental health deterioration among staff and manage burnout, workplace challenges, and professional isolation.

For example, participants have pointed to the benefits of matching while facilitators have reflected on cultivating connectedness and giving back to their profession.

“I chose to support a peer because I don’t want any health professional to feel isolated, especially if feeling burnt out, disappointed or even considering leaving the field.”

“A simply refreshing space to share my experiences with colleagues that we don’t work directly with has helped me work through stresses, conflicts and anxieties.”

Hand-n-Hand helps to maintain a supportive working environment which in turn improves retention, reduces staff turnover, and builds resilience among staff facing workforce challenges.

“My facilitator was a perfect match from my field because while I was considering leaving, the discussions were supportive which really helped me to destress.”

“I feel much less isolated now that I have joined a great group of colleagues in my field. Transitioning to more specialised work now feels less stressful.”

Your wellbeing matters to us all.

Interested in peer support, becoming a volunteer facilitator or receiving free peer support training? Visit www.handnhand.org.au or you can email: [email protected]