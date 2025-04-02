The largest ever ‘yellow book’!

Australia’s essential frontline nursing resource ‘the yellow book’ is available in its ninth edition and its bigger than ever.

The Australian Injectable Drugs Handbook (AIDH) is Australia’s indispensable nursing resource to manage risk and ensure quality care in every ward of every hospital and health care setting in Australia.

Kelli Wain, CCRN, Deputy, Self Directed Learning Lab Manager and Lecturer, Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery at Victoria University – and member of the AIDH9 Editorial Committee – says many of the improvements in this ninth edition have been made with nurses and midwives in mind.

"AIDH is an integral resource utilised by nurses multiple times a day to safely prepare and administer medicines. It is embedded at every level of education and part of the Registered nurse standards for practice, Midwife standards for practice and the National Safety and Quality Health Service Standards," Ms Wain says.

"Nurses are often so busy and we rely on our printed copies to make rapid, safe care decisions.

"New changes will make this ever easier, such as bright new icons identifying medicines as cytotoxic or cancer therapy – important for managing potentially hazardous medicines and occupational risk – in addition to tall and short lettering and monograph alphabetisation.

"Among nurses AIDH is referred to as the 'yellow bible' which demonstrates just how valuable this resource is in our profession."

New AIDH9 highlights:

up-to-date and vital information on more than 500 injectable medicines

information on more than 60 new medicines, and paediatric information extended to cover 240 monographs, including intramuscular (IM) and subcutaneous routes for over 100 medicines.

