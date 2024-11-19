Abortion rights demonstrators at a rally in Arizona earlier this year. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP Australian nurses more important to reproductive health than ever By: NCA Newswire and Stefanie Schultz in Clinical Practice, Top Stories November 19, 2024 0 Warning: This article includes discussion of pregnancy and abortion Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: signup now | forgot password? Remember Me Get the news delivered straight to your inbox Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now