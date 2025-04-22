Don't Miss
Home | News | Safety and care failings in Northern Beaches Hospital audit
An audit has found the Northern Beaches Hospital’s public-private partnership is failing to deliver the high-quality, integrated public health care promised under its original agreement, raising serious questions about the viability of the arrangement. Picture: NCA Picture: NewsWire/ Nadir Kinani.

Safety and care failings in Northern Beaches Hospital audit

By: NCA Newswire in News, Top Stories April 22, 2025 0

After the preventable death of a 22-month-old boy, a scathing audit has found Northern Beaches Hospital is failing to deliver the safe, integrated public care promised under its private partnership.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2025 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy