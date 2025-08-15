Home/Workforce/Wages/NSW nurses offered ‘interim’ pay deal WagesWorkforce NSW nurses’ union to vote on Labor’s interim pay deal The offer includes a three per cent pay rise and 20 per cent on night-duty penalty rates NCA NewswireAugust 12, 20250 2 minutes read NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the government had accepted a number of requested ‘work-life balance’ changes. Picture: NCA Newswire/Christian Gilles. The NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association (NSWNMA) will vote on whether to accept an interim pay deal from the government, which may mean the end of a year-long dispute. Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: subscribe now | forgot password? Remember Me Tagshealthcare midwives new south wales NSW NSWNMA nurses pay and conditions Ryan Park MP wages