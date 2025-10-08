Home/Workforce/Wages/Pay bump for thousands of aged care nurses WagesWorkforce Fourth FWC aged care award increase takes effect Last week's pay rise for aged care nurses represents another step in the rectification of historical gender-based work undervaluation Stefanie SchultzOctober 7, 20250 3 minutes read Jim Chalmers says the changes to the award bring the government’s total sector spend to close to $18bn. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Liam Kidston. October 1 marked a key moment for hundreds of thousands of aged care workers across Australia, as a fourth award wage increase took effect. Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: subscribe now | forgot password? Remember Me TagsAged Care Fair Work Commission FWC nurses pay wages workforce