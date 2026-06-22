FundingIndustry & Reform

NSW Labor’s record $10b health budget ‘reflects the govt priorities’

It includes the biggest pay rise for nurses in a decade, 9,000 additional workers, service expansions and support for four new hospitals

Stefanie SchultzJune 16, 2026
0 2 minutes read
The new Nepean Hospital is one of four being supported by the latest NSW budget. Image: Supplied.

The NSW government has announced what it says is the largest increase to the health budget in the state’s history, unveiling a $10.3 billion package over four years to recruit thousands of health workers, expand services and fully staff new hospitals coming online across the state.

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