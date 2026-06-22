FundingIndustry & Reform
NSW Labor’s record $10b health budget ‘reflects the govt priorities’
It includes the biggest pay rise for nurses in a decade, 9,000 additional workers, service expansions and support for four new hospitals
The NSW government has announced what it says is the largest increase to the health budget in the state’s history, unveiling a $10.3 billion package over four years to recruit thousands of health workers, expand services and fully staff new hospitals coming online across the state.
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