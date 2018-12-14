Don't Miss
Home | Clinical Practice | Avoiding the “lure of the cure”: a new approach to cancer theory

Avoiding the “lure of the cure”: a new approach to cancer theory

By: Conor Burke in Clinical Practice, Podcasts, Top Stories December 14, 2018 0

It is time to think of cancer as a chronic disease and use cancer treatment as something that manages the disease, rather than eradicate it all together.

These ideas are part of a new theory put forward by Professor Paul Davies and his colleagues, forming part of a new "bottom up" approach to cancer theory.

A theoretical physicist by trade, with an interest in cosmology and astrophysics, Davies' career more closely mirrors that of the late physicist  and his friend Stephen Hawking, than that of an oncologist.

He was first approached to explore cancer research by the deputy director of the National Cancer Institute, Dr Anna Barker, in 2008 as she sought some 'out of the oncological-box' thinking.

This led to 12 new cancer centres opening across the US, pairing physical scientists with oncologists and precipitating theories that viewed cancer through an evolutionary prism and positing new approaches to screening, as well as potentially revolutionary ideas on treatment.

Nursing Review spoke with Davies and he explained how he used the tree of life to trace the origins of cancer.

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email d[email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Post Views: 77

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.