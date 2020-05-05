Don't Miss
Home | COVID-19 | 100 nurses dead, number could be much higher
A nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, records information on masks after they were sanitized with ultraviolet light during the COVID-19 pandemic at the medical center in Nashville, Tenn. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey.

100 nurses dead, number could be much higher

By: Conor Burke in COVID-19, Top Stories May 5, 2020 0

The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 35,000 health workers have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, while the International Council of Nurses (ICN) says that around 100 nurses have died of the virus – and the number could be much higher.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.