A nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, records information on masks after they were sanitized with ultraviolet light during the COVID-19 pandemic at the medical center in Nashville, Tenn. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey.
100 nurses dead, number could be much higher
By: Conor Burke
in COVID-19, Top Stories
May 5, 2020
The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 35,000 health workers have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, while the International Council of Nurses (ICN) says that around 100 nurses have died of the virus – and the number could be much higher.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login