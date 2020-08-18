The Coronavirus Podcast episode 19: NUM Jenny Wallace, COVID-19 ward

Don't Miss
By: Conor Burke in COVID-19, Podcasts, Top Stories August 18, 2020 0

This week, host Conor Burke is Joined by Jenny Wallace, NUM on the respiratory/COVID ward at Liverpool hospital in Sydney.

Wallace has been working on the respiratory ward for 11 years and talks to us about how treating COVID-19 positive patients differs from other diseases.

She also talks about the mental toll the pandemic has taken on nurses and how her team has got through it.

NursingReview · Episode 19 || Jenny Wallace NUM Respiratory unit/COVID ward Liverpool hospital

