The Coronavirus Podcast episode 19: NUM Jenny Wallace, COVID-19 ward

This week, host Conor Burke is Joined by Jenny Wallace, NUM on the respiratory/COVID ward at Liverpool hospital in Sydney.

Wallace has been working on the respiratory ward for 11 years and talks to us about how treating COVID-19 positive patients differs from other diseases.

She also talks about the mental toll the pandemic has taken on nurses and how her team has got through it.

NursingReview · Episode 19 || Jenny Wallace NUM Respiratory unit/COVID ward Liverpool hospital

