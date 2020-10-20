Don't Miss
The Coronavirus Podcast: ‘lungs like concrete’, treating the third wave of COVID-19

By: Conor Burke in COVID-19, Podcasts, Top Stories October 20, 2020 0

On the podcast this week, host Conor Burke is joined by Michelle Dowd, the nurse manager of intensive care services at Liverpool Hospital.

Michelle has been intimately involved in the treatment of the sickest COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic, and she talks about the recent COVID outbreak at Liverpool Hospital and how the virus has evolved over the year.

NursingReview · Episode 23 || Michelle Dowd, ICU, Liverpool Hospital

Click here to listen to all past episodes.

