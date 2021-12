Cases are on the rise in Europe, with experts warning that vaccines are not enough to halt the deadly spread. Picture: Getty Images.

How Australia can avoid a fourth COVID-19 wave As several countries in Europe and Africa battle a fourth wave of COVID-19, concerns as to whether Australia will follow have begun to emerge. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

Password:

signup now | forgot password? Remember Me