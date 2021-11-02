Don't Miss
Claire Lane (middle) runs Save our Supplies, a Brisbane based charity, out of a room in her family home. Picture: Supplied.

One Brisbane nurse’s fight to curb our ever-growing landfill and reuse medical waste

By: Eleanor Campbell in Specialty Focus, Top Stories November 2, 2021 0

Fed up with the tonnes of unused medical supplies thrown out by her local hospital, theatre nurse Claire Lane devised a way to reduce landfills and give aid to those who need it.

