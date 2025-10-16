Specialty Focus

Reusing medical equipment is good for the planet. But is it safe?

Australia’s health-care system produces up to 7 per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions and hospitals are the single biggest contributor

Rochelle Wynne, Forbes McGain and Stacey MatthewsOctober 7, 2025
0 4 minutes read
Female cleaner changing bed sheets at the hospital room
About 85 per cent of the waste single-use products create is non-hazardous and can be recycled or disposed of without special processing. Picture: iStock.

Even a short stay in hospital produces a large amount of waste. Just picture all the disposable items designed to be used once and thrown away: face masks, gloves, packaging, intravenous tubing, and even equipment such as stainless steel scissors.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Tags

Related Articles

Tom Gleisner’s new hit is set in an aged care home

April 8, 2025

Calls to end “age of shame” at NSW Drug Summit

December 10, 2024

Australian mental health system fails those most in need

December 3, 2024

Free RSV jabs expected to reduce hospitalisations “up to 90%”

November 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2025, NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Back to top button