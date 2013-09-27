Free 1 month trial Registration Options Create Profile First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Username (lowercase alphanumeric) * Password (type this twice please) * password strength indicator Security Verification Complete Registration Submit Form Post Views: 0 2013-09-27 Nursing Review
This is so important. The relief experienced by some patients in just having such a topic broached is often profound. It also opens a way to discussion with a family who may be reluctant to discuss end of life issues involving a loved one. There are also those people who do not want to talk about these issues at all.
It is so important for nurses to have the skill and confidence to discuss these issues.