Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listens to Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy. Photot: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
COVID-19: PM announces aged care restrictions, 20,000 student nurses drafted to fight pandemic
By: Conor Burke
in News, Top Stories
March 18, 2020
Scott Morrison today announced more measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus, including new aged care guidelines and lifting work restrictions on student nurses.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login