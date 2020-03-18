Don't Miss
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listens to Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy. Photot: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

COVID-19: PM announces aged care restrictions, 20,000 student nurses drafted to fight pandemic

By: Conor Burke in News, Top Stories March 18, 2020 0

Scott Morrison today announced more measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus, including new aged care guidelines and lifting work restrictions on student nurses.

