Don't Miss
Home | Radio+TV | News | $1.4 billion boost to strengthen hospitals against Covid
Health Minister Mark Butler announced that the government will spend another $1.4 billion on fighting Covid. Picture: Gary Ramage Newswire / News Corp Australia

$1.4 billion boost to strengthen hospitals against Covid

By: Elise Hartevelt in News, Top Stories September 27, 2022 0

Healthcare minister Mark Butler announced last week that the government will fork out an additional $1.4 billion over the upcoming three months to prevent Covid outbreaks in hospitals and aged care homes. 

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.