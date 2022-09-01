Health Minister Mark Butler announced that the government will spend another $1.4 billion on fighting Covid. Picture: Gary Ramage Newswire / News Corp Australia
$1.4 billion boost to strengthen hospitals against Covid
By: Elise Hartevelt
in News, Top Stories
September 27, 2022
Healthcare minister Mark Butler announced last week that the government will fork out an additional $1.4 billion over the upcoming three months to prevent Covid outbreaks in hospitals and aged care homes.
