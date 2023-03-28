Premier-designate of NSW Chris Minns will start negotiations with nursing unions on Monday to discuss abolishing the state's wage cap. Picture: Damian Shaw/News Corp Australia.
Nursing unions and Minns to negotiate wages
By: Elise Hartevelt
in Top Stories, Workforce
March 28, 2023
Nursing and public sector unions have urged NSW's newly elected Premier to keep his end of the bargain on removing wage caps for essential workers, with negotiations scheduled for Monday.
