Don't Miss
Home | Top Stories | Nursing unions and Minns to negotiate wages
Premier-designate of NSW Chris Minns will start negotiations with nursing unions on Monday to discuss abolishing the state's wage cap. Picture: Damian Shaw/News Corp Australia.

Nursing unions and Minns to negotiate wages

By: Elise Hartevelt in Top Stories, Workforce March 28, 2023 0

Nursing and public sector unions have urged NSW's newly elected Premier to keep his end of the bargain on removing wage caps for essential workers, with negotiations scheduled for Monday.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy