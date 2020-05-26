The Coronavirus Podcast episodes 7 and 8

'The Coronavirus Podcast' is a new podcast that tackles all of the myths, research and talking points that surround the pandemic.

This week we talk to Professor David Paterson from the university of Queensland Centre for Clinical research.

Paterson is leading the clincial trials for a COVID-19 treatment and he updates us on the progress.

NursingReview · Episode 7|| Professor David Paterson

In episode 8 we talk to Jill Newby, Associate Professor, UNSW based at the Black Dog Institute. She talks to about the mental health issues we face during this time of uncertainty and gives advice and tips on how to keep anxiety at bay.

NursingReview · Episode 8|| Jill Newby

Click here to listen to all of our previous episodes.