The Coronavirus Podcast: how nurses are using IT to fight COVID-19

Nurse Andrew Ingersoll is the inaugural Chief Nursing Information Officer (CNIO) for South Western Sydney Local Health District and one of only a few to hold this role nationwide.

CNIOs advocate on behalf of the nursing and midwifery workforce as health districts undergo digital transformation. As a qualified nurse with IT skills, Ingersoll says he can speak "both languages" which is key to ensuring that the technologies put in are fit for purpose. The CNIO role is important because it means there is a nurse at the table when it comes to design, implementation, and optimisation of any new technologies.

During the pandemic Ingersoll has led the upskilling of a team of nurses and pharmacists to delivery telehealth capability across the SWSLHD in a short period of time. These telehealth capabilities have, among other things, been used to keep contact with COVID positive patients and their families.

Ingersoll Joins host Conor Burke to discuss his unique role and how it is being used to help in the fight against COVID-19.

NursingReview · Episode 18|| Andrew Ingersoll, Chief Nursing Information Officer

Click here to listen to all past episodes.