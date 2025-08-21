Managing type 2 diabetes with continuous glucose monitoring: A game changer for primary care nurses 

Type 2 diabetes (T2DM) management is complex. With over 42 factors affecting glucose levels,1 many patients struggle to take action post-diagnosis due to competing life challenges, difficulty in behaviour modification, lack of support, emotional and psychological issues and the need for individualised follow-up.2,3

How does continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) compare to blood glucose monitoring (often called BGM or SMBG)?

Blood glucose meter (BGM):

A manual glucose reading for single point in time

Requires fingerpricks to access glucose data

No alerts that can help warn of highs or lows

Doesn’t show glucose trends.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM):

Real-time readings help ensure that patients always know their glucose levels with a glance at a compatible device.* Dexcom offers optional and customisable glucose alerts so patients can be made aware of high or low glucose events.4

The power of CGM

*Display device sold separately.

Dexcom CGM offers real-time insights into lifestyle choices and their impact on glucose levels, encouraging positive and meaningful behaviour change.

Participants in a study credited CGM use with5:

Making healthier lifestyle choices (90%)

Understanding how their diet affected their glucose (87%)

Increased likelihood to walk or exercise in response to rising glucose values (47.5%)

Dexcom CGM can improve glycaemic outcomes in people with T2DM

Use of Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring was studied in a 6 month, prospective, interventional, single-arm study in patients with T2DM treated with basal insulin only or non-insulin-therapy and an average HbA1c of 10.1%. This study found that use of CGM was associated with:6

A 3.0% decrease in HbA1c

An additional 3hr 39min Time in Range per day

A separate 6 month, prospective, interventional, single-arm study in 237 patients with T2DM and an average HbA1c of 9.4%, with no exclusion criteria related to treatment regimen found that use of CGM was associated with:7

A 2.4% decrease in HbA1c

An increase in the number of individuals meeting a target HbA1c of <7% from 0.4% at baseline to 54% at 6 months

These results matter as suboptimal HbA1c affects cardiovascular health

HbA1c ≥ 6.5% in the 1st year after diagnosis associated with 20% higher risk for micro- and macrovascular events 8

There is a 29% higher risk of mortality associated with HbA1c levels 7.0 to <8.0% compared to HbA1c <6.5% 8

The 30-year UKPDS analysis found that early intensive therapy in type 2 diabetes leads to a sustained 25% reduction in the risk of microvascular disease9

Consider adding Dexcom CGM in place of another diabetes medication

Unlike common diabetes medications Dexcom CGM does not have dose-limiting toxicity concerns and may help overcome resistance to advancing diabetes treatment when needed. Some patients may be resistant to increasing their medication due to side effects and fear of increasing hypoglycaemia risks10,11, and Dexcom CGM should be considered for these individuals.

Knowledge is power

Dexcom CGM empowers healthcare professionals to optimise treatment

Guide medication management

Actionable insights for shared decision making 12

Ongoing access to data to improve population health management12

Dexcom CGM promotes self-management behaviour

CGM reveals information that BGM and HbA1c cannot 5

CGM can help the individual to connect behaviour and glucose levels, inform food decisions and give a greater feeling of control and confidence5,13

Dexcom CGM sets you and your patients up for success

96% of patients say Dexcom CGM is easy to use 14

Dexcom CGM makes the invisible visible (lifestyle, diet, behaviours)

Dexcom offers comprehensive patient training, resources and support

No dose-limiting toxicity. CGM data can help overcome resistance to therapy intensification 10,11

Healthcare professionals can optimise treatment plans with CGM data

Introducing Dexcom ONE+ An easy continuous glucose monitor with essential alerts for people living with type 2 diabetes

Easy for you:

Dexcom ONE+ is a self-start CGM for your patients

Simple pattern analysis and actionable insights

Patients can share their glucose data with you from the Dexcom Clarity app‡

Easy for your patients:

Easy and intuitive all-in-one wearable

Simple sensor insertion

Real-time glucose readings sent automatically to a compatible smart device with no fingerpricks needed †

10-day sensor wear with an additional 12-hour grace period, making sensor changing more convenient

Waterproof when swimming, showering or exercising ||

30 minute warm up sensor time - the fastest of any CGM on the market**

