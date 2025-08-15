Navigating hospital discharges for people with disability: A collaborative approach

The transition from hospital to home is a critical and often complex phase for NDIS participants and their families. For healthcare professionals, ensuring a safe and supportive discharge that leads to ongoing, high-quality care is paramount.

Aruma understands these challenges and is dedicated to simplifying the process. We work closely with hospitals, discharge planners, support coordinators, and other allied health professionals to facilitate smooth, person-centred transitions that ensure continuity of care and positive long-term outcomes.

The Aruma difference: Comprehensive 'Home & Living' expertise

Aruma specialises in supporting individuals with disability to find and thrive in their ideal living environments.

Our experienced Regional Business Development Partners are experts in navigating the intricacies of Home & Living pathways, including Specialised Disability Accommodation (SDA), Medium Term Accommodation (MTA), Supported Independent Living (SIL), and Assistance with Daily Life (ADL) supports.

We are committed to provide tailored solutions that meet immediate needs while planning for long-term stability. Our approach is collaborative; we partner with all the key stakeholders – from clinical teams and discharge planners to participants and their families – to ensure every aspect of the transition is managed with precision and empathy.

Specialised Disability Accommodation (SDA) and Supported Independent Living (SIL)

For individuals requiring housing and supports designed to meet their changing needs, Aruma offers a growing portfolio of NDIS SDA and SIL. These homes feature essential accessible elements such as wider door frames, provisions for hoists, accessible bathrooms, and assistive technology readiness, fostering independence and wellbeing.

We currently have vacancies throughout Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Recognising that a permanent home may not always be immediately ready post-discharge, Aruma also provides Medium Term Accommodation (MTA) options.

These solutions offer a safe and supportive interim living arrangement, which allow participants to transition out of hospital while their new, permanent home is being built or prepared. This helps to alleviate pressure on hospital beds and ensures participants continue to receive appropriate support during this crucial period.

Holistic support beyond accommodation: Empowering independence

Beyond accommodation, Aruma offers a full spectrum of in-home supports that can be seamlessly integrated into a discharge plan. Our flexible Daily Living Supports provide one-on-one help with everyday tasks, building independence and confidence.

Our carers are specialists in daily support and complex care needs, available up to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ensuring a consistent and high level of care.

Why choose Aruma? Trusted, experienced, connected.

Aruma is fully NDIS compliant, upholding the highest standards of quality and safeguarding practices. Our robust housemate matching procedures and compatibility assessments, led by our Quality, Safeguarding and Practice Excellence team, ensure successful living arrangements.

With decades of experience as a leading disability service provider in Australia, we are dedicated to delivering person-centred support that prioritises the safety, well-being, and rights of every individual.

Ready to collaborate?

Learn more about our Hospital Discharge Support Services and contact the team today.

1300 538 746

[email protected]