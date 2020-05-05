NEW: The Coronavirus Podcast

Welcome to Nursing Review's new podcast. Each week 'The Coronavirus Podcast' will tackle all of the myths, research and talking points that surround the pandemic.

Hosted by Conor Burke, Episode 1 features Associate Professor Ian Mackay from The University of Queensland.

They discuss immunity passports, easing restrictions and Trump and his obsession with disinfectant.

NursingReview · The Coronavirus Podcast Episode 1 || Ass. Professor Ian Mackay

Episode 2 delves into the merits and potential pitfalls of the government's new tracing tool, the COVIDsafe app.

Cybersecurity expert Dr Suranga Seneviratne from the University of Sydney, joins host Conor Burke.

NursingReview · The Coronavirus Podcast Episode 2 || Dr Suranga Seneviratne