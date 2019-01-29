Relieving job stress: the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation

As of 2016, the national mental health commission found that the cost of mental ill-health is approximately $4000 dollars to each tax-paying Australian and more than $60 billion to the nation as a whole.

Couple this with the statistic that nurses can suffer depression at up to twice the rate of the general population in some countries, it is safe to say that finding ways to reduce stress and mental illness among our health professionals should be a priority.

Pamela van der Riet and her colleagues from the University of Newcastle School of Nursing and Midwifery recently conducted an integrated literature review into the effects of mindfulness meditation on nurses and nursing students.

Mindfulness meditation – described as mental and emotional control practices – can include yoga, meditation, breathing practices and body scanning. Studies have shown it can improve workplace safety, nurse performance and even slow the ageing process.

Nursing Review sat down with van der Riet to discuss the research.